KSAMC to Undertake Road Works Across Corporate Area

The Kingston and St. Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) will be undertaking road rehabilitation works across all 40 divisions.

Mayor Councilor Andrew Swaby, who made the disclosure at the KSAMC’s Monthly Sitting of Council on Tuesday (February 10) at the Corporation’s downtown Kingston offices, said that approximately $220 million from the Parochial Revenue Fund, channelled through the Divisional Allocation Fund, will be utilised for the works.

“All 40 divisions will see essential roadwork carried out in their communities whether through patching, resurfacing or repairs to critical sections. This is a direct response to residents’ repeated concerns about potholes, damaged surfaces and poor road conditions,” he said.

Mayor Swaby said this work has already commenced and is to take place over several weeks.

He assured that the KSAMC will ensure the best value for money.