| Mon - Thur 8:30 am - 5:00pm, Friday 8:30 am - 4:00 pm
Government of Jamaica ja-flag
Advertisement
JIS Heritage Competition 2025

KSAMC to Strengthen Enforcement Measures for Persons to Obey Building Codes

By: Rochelle Williams, September 23, 2025
Local Government
Share
KSAMC to Strengthen Enforcement Measures for Persons to Obey Building Codes
Photo: Michael Sloley
Mayor of Kingston, Councillor Andrew Swaby (second right), with the three newly elected Councillors (from left): Dellon Gayle of the Denham Town Division; Phylicia Henry Golding of the Chancery Hall Division; and Kelvin Hall of the Olympic Gardens Division. They were sworn in at a special sitting of the Kingston and St. Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) on September 22, at the KSAMC’s downtown Kingston offices.
KSAMC to Strengthen Enforcement Measures for Persons to Obey Building Codes
Photo: Michael Sloley
Mayor of Kingston, Councillor Andrew Swaby (second right ), greets newly elected Councillor, Dellon Gayle, of the Denham Town Division (left), while Councillor Phylicia Henry Golding of the Chancery Hall Division (second left) and Kelvin Hall of the Olympic Gardens Division observe. The three new Councillors were sworn in at a special sitting of the Kingston and St. Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) on September 22 at the KSAMC’s downtown Kingston offices.

The Full Story

The Kingston and St. Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) will be strengthening its enforcement measures to ensure adherence with established building codes.

Mayor of Kingston, Councillor Andrew Swaby, made the announcement during a special sitting of the Corporation on Monday (September 22), in downtown Kingston.

“As representatives we must play a stronger role in preventing and reporting unsafe construction and protecting public infrastructure. Moving forward, the KSAMC will place greater emphasis on enforcement and conformity with established building codes,” he said.

The Mayor’s declaration came following recent heavy rains which caused severe flooding across the Corporate Area.

In addition, he said the KSAMC will be undertaking a review of its building practices as a flood deterrent measure.

“The KSAMC will be reviewing some of our building practices, especially as it relates to permeability in development, allowing more water to be absorbed naturally in the soil. This will also help reduce the risk of flooding,” he said.

Mayor Swaby said the review is intended to promote more sustainable development codes, as well as protect communities and preserve infrastructure.

In addition, he noted that the review will take into account the construction of buildings in waterways which can cause flooding.

“Another factor that we have to look at is the issue of illegal construction along gully banks and waterways, which worsened the effect of Friday’s heavy rainfall,” he said.

Adding that citizens have a responsibility to keep these channels clear of debris to prevent flooding, he urged members of the public to dispose of waste correctly.

“Residents must take responsibility, as improper practices increase risk to lives and property. I urge residents to be more responsible in the decisions they make as the life they save may be their own,” the Mayor said.

 

Last Updated: September 23, 2025