KSAMC to Strengthen Enforcement Measures for Persons to Obey Building Codes

The Kingston and St. Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) will be strengthening its enforcement measures to ensure adherence with established building codes.

Mayor of Kingston, Councillor Andrew Swaby, made the announcement during a special sitting of the Corporation on Monday (September 22), in downtown Kingston.

“As representatives we must play a stronger role in preventing and reporting unsafe construction and protecting public infrastructure. Moving forward, the KSAMC will place greater emphasis on enforcement and conformity with established building codes,” he said.

The Mayor’s declaration came following recent heavy rains which caused severe flooding across the Corporate Area.

In addition, he said the KSAMC will be undertaking a review of its building practices as a flood deterrent measure.

“The KSAMC will be reviewing some of our building practices, especially as it relates to permeability in development, allowing more water to be absorbed naturally in the soil. This will also help reduce the risk of flooding,” he said.

Mayor Swaby said the review is intended to promote more sustainable development codes, as well as protect communities and preserve infrastructure.

In addition, he noted that the review will take into account the construction of buildings in waterways which can cause flooding.

“Another factor that we have to look at is the issue of illegal construction along gully banks and waterways, which worsened the effect of Friday’s heavy rainfall,” he said.

Adding that citizens have a responsibility to keep these channels clear of debris to prevent flooding, he urged members of the public to dispose of waste correctly.

“Residents must take responsibility, as improper practices increase risk to lives and property. I urge residents to be more responsible in the decisions they make as the life they save may be their own,” the Mayor said.