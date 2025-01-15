KSAMC to Name Panel to Review Building Approval Process

The Kingston and St. Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) will be naming a three-member panel to conduct an administrative review of its building approval process.

Mayor of Kingston, Councillor Andrew Swaby, said the Corporation continues to work towards strengthening its building approval process, in keeping with recommendations made by the Integrity Commission.

“This panel will consist of individuals who have worked in the built environment and have the skills, knowledge and experience required to provide proper oversight of the building and planning departments. Their main focus is to provide an unbiased assessment of the current process, procedures, laws and guidelines that currently govern the development approval process,” he said.

The Mayor was addressing today’s (January 14) meeting of the Kingston and St. Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC), held at the Corporation’s office in downtown Kingston.

He said the recommendations of the panel will be made public.

The Mayor added that the development of Kingston and St. Andrew must be responsible, sustainable, and guided by respect for the rule of law.

“Together, we can build a city that is resilient, prosperous, and inclusive. Let us reaffirm our commitment to placing the safety, integrity, and well-being of our citizens at the core of every decision we make,” he said.

Furthermore, he said the KSAMC is also mindful of concerns raised regarding the internal processes as they relate to the recent incidents of non-compliance with building permits.

“We acknowledge the importance of collaboration with developers and building contractors in ensuring compliance with regulations. To this end, I have asked the Chief Executive Officer to schedule a meeting with developers, to give them the opportunity to voice their concerns,” the Mayor said.