KSAMC to Host Workshops for Event Organisers

The Kingston and St. Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) will be hosting a series of workshops and meetings for event promoters, production teams and venue operators to establish and set clear standards for event staging and execution.

Mayor of Kingston, Councillor Andrew Swaby, said that the workshops and meetings will be held over the coming months.

“Additionally, we will host discussions with round-robin organisers and small event promoters to ensure inclusivity; we are not excluding anyone. Both large and small promoters have the support of the KSAMC,” he said.

He was addressing Tuesday’s (January 14) meeting of the KSAMAC held at the Corporation’s downtown Kingston location.

The meetings are intended to foster collaboration with event organisers and promotors, providing guidance and support to ensure that activities are executed seamlessly and successfully and contribute meaningfully to the city’s growth and development.

Mayor Swaby said that the focus is not only on revenue but also maintaining safety, order and proper city management.

“By fostering collaboration, setting standards and supporting event

organisers at all levels, we will continue to position Kingston as a premier destination for large and small-scale events, reaping the rewards for our city and its people,” he said.

Citing the December 31 staging of the Freedom Street Concert at the National Stadium, the Mayor contended that the professionalism and commitment of the organisers to meet the standards set by the KSAMC played a key role in the event’s success.

He said that the concert brought economic value to Kingston and, by extension, Jamaica, noting that there was a surge in tourism arrivals in the days leading up to the event, with approximately 32,000 visitors arriving at Norman Manley International Airport.

“Most if not all hotels and Airbnbs in Kingston were at capacity during that week, he said, noting that the economic impact extended to various sectors, including

transportation, food and entertainment.

“Following this event, the KSAMC conducted a debriefing session with key stakeholders to review the outcomes, identify areas for improvement and ensure that lessons learned will enhance the planning and execution of future events. These insights will be applied to improve the organisation and management of future events, ensuring even greater efficiency and success,” the Mayor said.