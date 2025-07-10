KSAMC to Host July Orientation for YSEP Participants Who Missed Initial Sessions

The Kingston and St. Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) will host a follow-up orientation session on Friday (July 11) for Youth Summer Employment Programme (YSEP) participants who were unable to attend earlier sessions.

The orientation session will take place at the KSAMC’s offices at 24 Church Street in downtown Kingston beginning at 10:00 a.m.

This was disclosed by Mayor of Kingston, Councillor Andrew Swaby, during the Corporation’s monthly meeting on Tuesday (July 8).

“Three orientation sessions were conducted, with each participant required to attend one. However, unfortunately, no participant attended from the Duhaney Park, Seivwright Gardens, Denham Town, Chancery and Hughenden Divisions,” he said.

Councillor Swaby further disclosed that programme participants must have an active bank account in order to begin their assignments.

“I’ve instructed the CEO (Chief Executive Officer) that no one without a bank account should start working until that bank account is provided to us; and you will not start to work during the week; you will start to work on a Monday. So anyone who doesn’t have a bank account now… please don’t put those persons out to work until you have satisfied that requirement. We have also employed 10 additional persons. Each person has supervision for four divisions,” he said.

Mayor Swaby noted that, this year, 1,200 young people have been assigned to the KSAMC.

He indicated that YSEP participants will be tasked with collecting data on streetlights, dilapidated buildings, signage, and billboards to support infrastructure planning and community development.

Councillor Swaby said the programme offers young people a valuable opportunity to gain hands-on experience while contributing meaningfully to municipal development and public service.

“We believe that YSEP should be seen as more than just a summer employment programme. It’s an opportunity to expose young people to the operations of local government and to help them to identify ways in which they can contribute to the growth and development of their community,” he stated.

The 2025 Youth Summer Employment Programme was officially launched on June 17.