KSAMC Sets March 6 Deadline For Carnival Event Licence Applications

The Kingston and St. Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) has urged promoters of Jamaica Carnival 2026 events to submit their applications and other requisite documents by March 6.

Mayor of Kingston, Councillor Andrew Swaby, said applications received after this date will not be considered.

The Jamaica Carnival season is slated to be held from April 8 to 14.

Addressing the KSAMC’s Monthly Sitting of Council on Tuesday (February 10) at the Corporation’s downtown Kingston offices, Mayor Swaby said the KSAMC has begun preparations for the carnival season.

“The initial meeting with all bands and J’ouvert promoters was held on January 27, where we reviewed issues from last season and discussed solutions to enhance the overall Kingston experience,” he said.

He informed that the Chief Engineering Officer’s Department will host a workshop for all teams, to guide them through the approval process and ensure full compliance.

The KSAMC will also facilitate meetings with organisers of watch parties and carnival events, to ensure that all applications are submitted on time.

Mayor Swaby said all bands have committed to ensuring their respective production teams work with the Corporation’s Chief Engineering Officer’s Department to ensure all structures are safe for patrons.

“We have engaged the National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA) as a key member of the [planning] committee to ensure the city is restored promptly following the road march on April 12. These measures are designed to ensure safety, smooth operation, and a successful Carnival season for everyone,” he said.