KSAMC Removes Hundreds of Derelict Vehicles

The Kingston and St. Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) has removed hundreds of derelict vehicles from community roads and major thoroughfares under the Clean Kingston initiative.

Addressing the monthly meeting of the Corporation in downtown Kingston on September 8, Mayor of Kingston, Councillor Andrew Swaby, said the action is spearheaded by the City Inspector Department.

“From January to the end of August 2026, we removed more than 700 derelict vehicles. Most of these vehicles are no longer roadworthy, meaning they cannot be driven and have been left along the roadways and other public thoroughfares by residents,” he said.

Noting that while removal has been largely successful, timely disposal of the vehicles presents a challenge.

“The increased effort, however, has created another challenge as the municipal car pound is now operating at capacity, largely because many of these vehicles removed are not being reclaimed by the owners. The removal of these vehicles comes at a cost to the KSAMC, as we have to pay the wrecker fees and the cost of security while they remain in our car pound,” the Mayor said.

“While the KSAMC has the authority to dispose of the motor vehicles within our custody, the law which governs these activities requires us to retain these vehicles for a specific period before they can be auctioned. This severely hampers removal of other similar motor vehicles from public thoroughfares as there is no space for storage,” he added.

Mayor Swaby said even when these vehicles are put up for auction, there is often little or no public interest, as they have little use even for parts, the process of transferring ownership is onerous, and the KSAMC cannot dispose of the vehicles as scrap metal as the current law does not allow this.

“The Corporation is, therefore, continuing to explore practical solutions that would allow these vehicles to be disposed of in a more timely manner, while ensuring that we remain fully compliant with the existing legal framework,” the Mayor said.

Mr. Swaby noted that the KSAMC will be making recommendations for the review of the current legislation to facilitate a more timely and efficient process.

“We must begin the conversation and where necessary, amend the law to ensure it remains relevant and responsive to the realities and challenges we face,” he said.

He reminded members of the public that leaving derelict vehicles in public spaces is not simply an issue of appearance or aesthetics, as these vehicles can create significant public health, safety and security concerns.

“They can obstruct sidewalks and force pedestrians, including persons with disabilities, into the roadways. They can also create spaces for illegal dumping and provide opportunities for other unlawful activities,” he pointed out.