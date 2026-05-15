KSAMC Partners with UTECH to Stage Caribbean Urban Forum 2026

The Kingston and St. Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC), in partnership with the University of Technology, Jamaica (UTECH), will host the Caribbean Urban Forum (CUF) 2026 from June 17 to 19.

The conference will be held under the theme ‘On the Front Lines: Rethinking Resilience and Recovery in the Caribbean’.

The CUF is an international conference on urban planning and development, land management and other spatial planning issues, with a specific focus on the Caribbean region.

Mayor of Kingston, Councillor Andrew Swaby, in his address during Tuesday’s (May 12) sitting of the KSAMC), announced that Executive Director of the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat), Anacláudia Rossbach, has been invited as a special guest.

“Representatives from the Inter-American Development Bank, the Caribbean Development Bank, academia professional associations, government, private sector and civil society organisations are also expected to participate,” he said.

This year’s staging will examine the region’s experiences with disasters and crises, while advancing a more critical resilience-based approach.

Since 2011, the CUF has been hosted by various cities across the Caribbean and has emerged as the leading platform for urban practitioners to share experiences and knowledge through regional dialogue.

“I extend an invitation to all councillors to attend and participate in this conference, which will provide an important opportunity for Jamaica and other small island developing states as we confront the realities of climate change resilience and sustainable urban development,” Councillor Swaby said.

Stakeholder collaboration for CUF 2026 also includes Island City Lab, the Jamaica Institute of Planners, and blueSpace Jamaica.