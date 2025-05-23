KSAMC Labour Day Activities – Photos Only May 23, 2025 Listen Labour Day 2025 Share Photo: Mayor of Kingston, Councillor Andrew Swaforeground), and Enforcement Officer at the Kingston and St. Andrew Municipal Corporation KSAMC), Yanique Robinson, paint a building at the Rae Town Fishing Village in Kingston on Friday May 23), as part of Labour Day 2025 activities. In addition to works in Rae Town, volunteers carried out improvements at the Happy Grove Community Centre in St. Andrew, which included painting, general cleaning, and drain cover repairs. Mayor of Kingston, Councillor Andrew Swaby (foreground), and Enforcement Officer at the Kingston and St. Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC), Yanique Robinson, paint a building at the Rae Town Fishing Village in Kingston on Friday (May 23), as part of Labour Day 2025 activities. In addition to works in Rae Town, volunteers carried out improvements at the Happy Grove Community Centre in St. Andrew, which included painting, general cleaning, and drain cover repairs. Photo: Mayor of Kingston, Councillor Andrew Swaby, guides a backhoe operator in clearing an area during Labour Day activities at the Rae Town Fishing Village on Friday May 23). The Kingston and St. Andrew Municipal Corporation undertook two major beautification projects for the day. In addition to works in Rae Town, volunteers carried out improvements at the Happy Grove Community Centre in St. Andrew, which included painting, general cleaning, and drain cover repairs. Mayor of Kingston, Councillor Andrew Swaby, guides a backhoe operator in clearing an area during Labour Day activities at the Rae Town Fishing Village on Friday (May 23). The Kingston and St. Andrew Municipal Corporation undertook two major beautification projects for the day. In addition to works in Rae Town, volunteers carried out improvements at the Happy Grove Community Centre in St. Andrew, which included painting, general cleaning, and drain cover repairs. Photo: Enforcement Officer at the Kingston and St. Andrew Municipal Corporation KSAMC), Yanique Robinson, paints a section of a building at the Rae Town Fishing Village in Kingston on Friday May 23) as part of Labour Day activities. Enforcement Officer at the Kingston and St. Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC), Yanique Robinson, paints a section of a building at the Rae Town Fishing Village in Kingston on Friday (May 23) as part of Labour Day activities. The Full Story Mayor of Kingston, Councillor Andrew Swaby (foreground), and Enforcement Officer at the Kingston and St. Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC), Yanique Robinson, paint a building at the Rae Town Fishing Village in Kingston on Friday (May 23), as part of Labour Day 2025 activities. In addition to works in Rae Town, volunteers carried out improvements at the Happy Grove Community Centre in St. Andrew, which included painting, general cleaning, and drain cover repairs. Enforcement Officer at the Kingston and St. Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC), Yanique Robinson, paints a section of a building at the Rae Town Fishing Village in Kingston on Friday (May 23) as part of Labour Day activities. Mayor of Kingston, Councillor Andrew Swaby, guides a backhoe operator in clearing an area during Labour Day activities at the Rae Town Fishing Village on Friday (May 23). The Kingston and St. Andrew Municipal Corporation undertook two major beautification projects for the day. In addition to works in Rae Town, volunteers carried out improvements at the Happy Grove Community Centre in St. Andrew, which included painting, general cleaning, and drain cover repairs.