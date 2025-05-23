KSAMC Labour Day Activities – Photos Only

Photo: Mayor of Kingston, Councillor Andrew Swaby, guides a backhoe operator in clearing an area during Labour Day activities at the Rae Town Fishing Village on Friday May 23). The Kingston and St. Andrew Municipal Corporation undertook two major beautification projects for the day. In addition to works in Rae Town, volunteers carried out improvements at the Happy Grove Community Centre in St. Andrew, which included painting, general cleaning, and drain cover repairs.

Mayor of Kingston, Councillor Andrew Swaby, guides a backhoe operator in clearing an area during Labour Day activities at the Rae Town Fishing Village on Friday (May 23). The Kingston and St. Andrew Municipal Corporation undertook two major beautification projects for the day. In addition to works in Rae Town, volunteers carried out improvements at the Happy Grove Community Centre in St. Andrew, which included painting, general cleaning, and drain cover repairs.