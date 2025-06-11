KSAMC Intensifies Drive to Recover Overdue Advertising Fees From Media Houses

The Kingston and St. Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) Revenue Department has intensified efforts to recover outstanding advertising fees from nine media houses.

Mayor of Kingston, Councillor Andrew Swaby, made the disclosure during the KSAMC’s monthly meeting on Tuesday (June 10). The sitting was held at the Corporation’s offices in downtown Kingston.

“Our Revenue Department has written to nine such [media] entities. Two have since made payments, one has requested additional information and the others have not even acknowledged receipt,” he said.

Councillor Swaby indicated that businesses and individuals are legally required to pay an annual fee to the KSAMC for displaying signs and advertisements.

He said pursuant to Regulation Three/Subsection One of the Town and Country Planning (Control of Advertisements) Regulations, 1978, the law states that “no person shall display any advertisement in, on or over any land or buildings without the prior approval of the local planning authority and the payment of the prescribed fees”.

“Therefore, if your signs and advertisements do not fall within the exemptions under Section Five of the Advertisements Regulation Act, you have an obligation to submit an application to the KSAMC and pay the requisite fees,” Councillor Swaby stated, adding that these fees are non-transferrable.

“They only apply to the individual or the businesses of whom the application was submitted. For those who have not yet responded to our official communication, we will be taking further actions… to ensure that the KSAMC is paid what is owed to us,” he said.

The Department has also intensified efforts to recover outstanding revenue from various other groups.