KSAMC Increases Divisional Allocations to $13M

The Kingston and St. Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) has announced that provisions under the Divisional Allocation Fund (DAF) will be increased from $10 million to $13 million for each urban division, and to $13.5 million for rural divisions.

DAF covers road repairs, monthly programmes, Labour Day allocations, mitigation initiatives, employment generation, and emergency funding across each division.

Addressing the KSAMC’s monthly meeting on Tuesday (June 9), Mayor of Kingston, Councillor Andrew Swaby, noted that the increases were approved by the Corporation’s Finance Committee following careful consideration, and reflected the Council’s continued commitment to strengthening service delivery at the community level.

“This adjustment is particularly significant, as it advances the position I have long supported for increased allocations in the divisions to better equip Councillors to address the needs of their constituents,” he said.

Councillor Swaby emphasised that the increases in the DAF allocation demonstrate the Corporation’s resolve to empower Councillors in advancing priority projects and responding more effectively to the needs and concerns of their communities.