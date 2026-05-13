KSAMC Encourages Compliance with Signage Regulations

Enforcement activities continue under the Kingston and St. Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) signage regularisation initiative, to encourage compliance in the business community.

In his address at Tuesday’s (May 12) Kingston and St. Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) meeting in downtown Kingston, Mayor of Kingston, Councillor Andrew Swaby, said the initiative, which commenced as a public education drive, is now an ongoing exercise that the Corporation will be rigorously prosecuting.

“We are aware that some entities have expressed intention to replace removed signage with new advertising materials instead of pursuing regularisation and compliance. We want to make it clear that these enforcement measures are not a nine-day wonder but part of a continued process to restore order and ensure adherence to the regulations guiding signage across Kingston and St. Andrew,” he said.

The KSAMC hosted a signage regularisation campaign that facilitated a concession period that provided entities with a fair and reasonable opportunity to bring their signage into compliance.

Prior to the campaign’s conclusion, the KSAMC undertook an extensive public education and sensitisation programme. This involved direct engagement with stakeholders, clarification of requirements and guidance in the process of regularisation.

Throughout the campaign, the KSAMC facilitated flexible payment arrangements, installing options for new signage and settlement of outstanding arrears.

The display of advertising signs is regulated by law under the Town and Country Planning (Control of Advertisement) Regulations, 1978, and the Kingston and St. Andrew Building Act, 2018.

Approval and payment for signage are statutory requirements, and compliance is mandatory for all entities with publicly displayed signs. This applies to all forms of public signage, with every entity required to adhere to the relevant regulatory framework.

“Entities are, therefore, encouraged to regularise their signage and engage with the KSAMC rather than risk repeated enforcement actions,” the Mayor advised.