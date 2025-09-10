KSAMC Considers Fee for Post-Election Clean-Up

The Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) is considering the application of a fee for the display of political campaign material to assist with post-election clean-up efforts.

“Now that elections are over, our focus must return to the cleaning and beautification of our municipality,” said Mayor of Kingston, Councillor Andrew Swaby.

“This includes the removal of political signs, flags, draping, and other material from the streets and communities. Presently, political parties are not required to pay any fees to the KSAMC for placing campaign materials across the municipality. I believe the time has come for us to review this arrangement,” he said.

Mayor Swaby, who was addressing the General Sitting of Council at the Corporation’s downtown Kingston offices on September 9, said the KSAMC is looking at engaging political parties in discussion about introducing a system “whereby they provide a deposit of refundable bond to the KSAMC before erecting campaign signs and advertisements”.

“This bond will be refunded if all campaign materials are removed within a specific period following the elections. However, if the materials remain, the KSAMC should retain the funds to cover the cost of removal,” he explained.

Mayor Swaby said removal of these materials should be executed within the specified timeline after the election results are declared.

“As a matter of policy, we should seek to enforce the timeline stated by the Political Ombudsman regarding the removal of all campaign paraphernalia within 14 days after the election. This measure will help to ensure that our public and residential spaces remain clean, safe and orderly,” he said.

He informed that at his instruction, the Corporation’s Chief Executive Officer has written to the general secretaries of the two major political parties “requesting that they ensure the removal of all campaign material within the time specified”.

Meanwhile, the Mayor commended candidates in the General Election held on September 3, and extended congratulations to the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) on winning a third consecutive term.

“[I applaud] our candidates, election officials and, most importantly, the citizens who exercised their right to vote. Regardless of political differences, our common duty remains the same – to serve the people of Jamaica,” he said.