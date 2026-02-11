KSAMC and Norwegian Seafood Council Sign MOU

The Kingston and St. Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Norwegian Seafood Council to support the placement and management of branded advertisements at the Crossroads and Papine markets in St. Andrew.

Mayor of Kingston, Councillor Andrew Swaby made the disclosure at the KSAMC’s Monthly Sitting of Council on Tuesday (February 10), at the Corporation’s downtown Kingston offices.

Mayor Swaby said under the agreement, the Council will retain the authority to approve branded display in designated areas to ensure that all contents, placements and structures meet the KSAMC’s standards and preserve the integrity of the facilities.

In turn, the Norwegian Seafood Council will take responsibility for painting and maintaining the market spaces, keeping them clean, safe and visually appealing for vendors, shoppers and the wider public.

“This partnership not only supports our statutory responsibilities but also enhance the appearance of key commercial areas and create added value, without placing additional financial strain on the KSAMC,” he said.

Mayor Swaby said the partnership will strengthen private-sector collaboration, while ensuring that all activities remain aligned with public interest.

“Ultimately, this MOU helps to improve the market conditions, attract more shoppers and create a better environment for the people who live, work and do business in Kingston and St. Andrew,” he said.