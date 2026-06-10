KSAMC Advances Preparations for Hurricane Season

The Kingston and St. Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) is advancing preparations for the 2026 Atlantic Hurricane season, including shelter management and operations training.

Mayor of Kingston, Councillor Andrew Swaby, who provided details at Tuesday’s (June 9) meeting of the Corporation in downtown Kingston, said the KSAMC is also organising sensitisation programmes targeting the vulnerable and homeless populations and the clean-up of critical drain infrastructure throughout the Municipality.

He noted that money from the Parochial Revenue Fund will be used to support these activities.

“The primary purpose of the Parochial Revenue Fund is to support road improvement and rehabilitation works within the respective divisions. However, we have been instructed by [Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie], that the allocations for the months of May and June be directed towards drain and gully cleaning activities as part of hurricane preparedness and flood mitigation activities,” the Mayor said.

“While the Parochial Revenue Fund remains important for addressing road infrastructure, Councillors are encouraged to give primary consideration to the drain and gully-cleaning activities. Naturally, it will reduce our ability during this time to deal with road repairs at the same time,” he pointed out.

Mayor Swaby said the KSAMC convened a state of readiness meeting with members of the Kingston and St. Andrew Parish Disaster Committee (PDC) to assess preparedness for the Hurricane Season.

“While the forecast indicates that the upcoming hurricane season will be below average in activity, the Committee emphasised that preparedness must remain a priority,” he added.

Discussions also highlighted the need to transition from a singular hazard-focused approach to a more comprehensive multi-hazard-preparedness framework, ensuring that the Municipality is quick to respond effectively to a wide range of emergencies and disasters.

“In keeping with this objective, several key decisions were taken. All subcommittees of the parish disaster Committee have been directed to convene prior to the Committee’s next scheduled meeting in June,” he said.

In addition, Mayor Swaby said a hurricane simulation exercise involving all members of the PDC will be undertaken to test the strength of operational readiness and inter-agency coordination.

The Committee also agreed to develop and enhance a public education and awareness programme drawing on the expertise of all participating agencies to better reach vulnerable communities and promote disaster preparedness at the household and community levels.

“I want to reinforce the importance of personal responsibility in disaster preparedness. While government agencies and emergency responders have critical roles to play, every citizen must take the necessary steps to prepare their homes, families and communities for potential hazards. Disaster preparedness is most effective when it is embraced by a shared responsibility between public authorities and the persons we serve,” the Mayor said.