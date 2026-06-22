KPH Invites Strategic Partnerships to Enhance Patient Care

As Kingston Public Hospital (KPH) commemorates 250 years of service to the people of Jamaica, the institution is calling on corporate partners to join its mission to modernise facilities and advance patient care at the nation’s largest public hospital.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Dwayne Francis, told JIS News that the historic institution continues to play a critical role in Jamaica’s healthcare system, serving more than 160,000 patients each year and accommodating over 2,000 clinic visits daily.

“KPH is the only Type A specialist hospital in the Government health service and serves not only Jamaica but the wider Caribbean region. The impact of this institution is critical, particularly in areas such as trauma care, neurosurgery and other specialist services,” he noted. Despite its extensive reach and impact, the hospital faces increasing demands on its resources and infrastructure as it strives to meet the evolving healthcare needs of the population.

Mr. Francis noted that KPH is actively pursuing initiatives to enhance patient experiences by integrating technology and upgrading clinical and public spaces.

“As healthcare continues to evolve, we are looking at ways to improve our services through technology and by creating more comfortable, welcoming and patient-friendly environments. However, we cannot do this alone,” he said.

The CEO emphasised that partnerships with private-sector entities are vital to achieving these objectives and encouraged companies of all sizes to contribute to play a role in advancing the hospital’s development.

“Corporate Jamaica can choose a project that aligns with its capacity and interests. Whether it is supporting a ward, upgrading a clinic, donating equipment or undertaking a small improvement project, every contribution makes a difference,” Mr. Francis stated.

He pointed out that support can range from the donation of basic medical equipment, such as blood pressure machines, to undertaking full-scale renovations of hospital wards.

Among KPH’s notable partnerships, Mr. Francis highlighted the renovation of the Two North Ward by Zoukie Trucking, which undertook a comprehensive refurbishment, including retiling, upgrading restroom facilities, installing air-conditioning units, and modernising nursing stations and patient-care areas.

“The transformation of the Two North Ward has created what we now consider a model ward for the hospital. It demonstrates what can be achieved when the private sector partners with public healthcare institutions to improve the quality of care and the environment for patients and staff,” he said.

KPH remains steadfast in its commitment to strengthening healthcare delivery and improving patient outcomes through strategic partnerships, innovation, and the support of the wider community.