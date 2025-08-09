Knockalva Polytechnic College Grateful For Stakeholder Support

Principal of Knockalva Polytechnic College Natalie Thompson has expressed gratitude for the support the institution has received from the Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information.

“We are receiving support as we speak at unprecedented levels from the Ministry. We are really grateful and thankful for the attention that we are being given,” Mrs. Thompson stated.

She was addressing a press briefing hosted by the school at the Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA) St. James parish office in Montego Bay on Friday (August 8).

Acknowledging the challenges faced during the past year, especially in the wake of Hurricane Beryl, the principal informed that support has also been rendered by the Jamaica Dairy Development Board.

“The Jamaica Dairy Development Board has since provided great assistance in having our dairy parlour roof replaced. For that, we are immensely grateful. Our greenhouses were significantly impacted by the hurricane… the education ministry has given every indication that support is on its way,” Mrs. Thompson said.

On the technological front, the Principal informed that donation of equipment from the alumni is imminent.

“Efforts have been made for those resources to be shipped. We should have them in our possession before the end of August,” she informed.

Meanwhile, Mrs. Thompson stated that though progress took time, recent advancements demonstrate positive momentum.

“It took us too long to get to this point, but we’re thankful that at least the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Agriculture over the last year has made significant changes [that positively] impacts the institution,” she outlined.

With regard to student recruitment, the principal was optimistic, noting that, “We went on a massive recruitment drive throughout the course of this academic year. Our students here are testament to that. We continue to remain close to those students who had demonstrated interest in being a part of us.”

Looking ahead, Mrs. Thompson expressed confidence in the institution’s future, underpinned by strong ministry support.

“Yes, it may seem as if it’s a long time coming, but the truth is that support is now here,” she shared.

Knockalva Polytechnic College will culminate its 85th anniversary celebrations on October 24 and 25, featuring a series of activities to highlight its legacy of excellence.