Knockalva Polytechnic College Celebrates 85 Years

Knockalva Polytechnic College in Hanover will celebrate its 85th anniversary with a series of activities on October 24 and 25, highlighting the institution’s transformation from a small agricultural training school to a leading tertiary polytechnic.

“Our theme, ‘Legacy of Excellence: 85 Years of Shaping Futures,’ speaks to the rich history, transformative work, and continued commitment to prepare the next generation of leaders, innovators, and change makers,” Principal of the school, Natalie Thompson said.

She was addressing a press briefing held at the Rural Agricultural Development Authority’s (RADA) St. James office on Friday (August 8).

The school, which started as the Knockalva Agricultural School, was rebranded as a polytechnic college in 2018.

Highlighting the institution’s expanded offerings, Mrs. Thompson said the school now offers associate degree programmes in areas such as agriculture, environmental science, health and wellness tourism, computer engineering technology, agri-processing, and business management, along with short courses and certifications.

“Our legacy is written in the lives of our graduates, the transformation of communities, and the sustainable growth of our nation. Together, we will continue to shape futures for generations to come,” she stated.

For his part, Chairman of the school board, Anthony Lawrence, noted that the institution, which began in 1940 on property donated by the Malcolm family “has produced some of the top agriculturalists, educational professionals, and persons in other disciplines who have served our nation well… here and abroad.

“As we celebrate our 85th anniversary, Knockalva Polytechnic’s commitment is to prepare students for at least the next 85 years… to stay relevant and cutting edge,” he stated.

Mr. Lawrence also announced that the school, in partnership with the Forestry Department, will plant 200 flowering trees along the main driveway as “a symbolic gesture towards the next 85 years… caring for the environment, sustainable development, and lifting the aesthetics of the campus.”

Meanwhile, President of the Alumni Association, Carlton Anderson, emphasised the role of past students in supporting the celebrations.

“Our objective is to make sure that everyone… knows that Knockalva exists. We are planning a banquet on the Saturday night (October 25) where we will honour past students… and we have an initiative to give out 85 scholarships,” he informed.