Kingston Wharves and CMU Partner to Advance Port and Logistics Sector

Story Highlights Kingston Wharves Limited (KWL) and the Caribbean Maritime University (CMU) have forged a partnership aimed at advancing research and development of the multibillion-dollar port and logistics sector.

The collaboration will result in the launch of a Professional Chair in Logistics and Port Management starting this year.

It will be held jointly by two of the foremost researchers in Logistics and Port Management in the region – CMU President, Professor Fritz Pinnock and Deputy President, Professor Ibrahim Ajagunna, with funding from KWL.

Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Senator the Hon. Ruel Reid, who witnessed the exchange of documents between the entities at KWL’s Total Logistic Facility in Newport West on Wednesday (February 6), endorsed the initiative.

The Minister said he is looking forward to the benefits to come from the collaboration and “how it can be monetised and become bankable”.

“Over the years, Kingston Wharves Limited has invested millions of US dollars in new port equipment and facilities in a continuing upgrade of operations here. As Jamaica positions itself to become a major logistics and trans-shipment hub to increase the volume of business that passes through our ports annually, the latest collaboration is a major step towards achieving this goal,” he said.

He noted that “investment in infrastructure is critical and equally so is the investment in capacity building and training persons at all levels of the industry. I am. Therefore. thrilled to learn of this latest initiative”.

Chief Executive Officer, KWL, Grantley Stephenson, said the entity is pleased to partner with CMU “on this very important undertaking”.

“This step is in keeping with our pioneering role and deep interest in Jamaica fulfilling its potential as a logistics destination and leading in the growth of the industry regionally,” he noted.

“We firmly believe that any move we make to develop Jamaica as a logistics hub must be underpinned and guided by research and empirical data that will inform how we build,” he added.

Professor Pinnock, for his part, said that “logistics and port management represent critical aspects, not just of the Jamaican economy but, indeed, the regional economy, and the CMU is impressed by the bold step taken by Kingston Wharves Limited to support research in this area”.

In addition to conducting research projects, Professors Pinnock and Ajagunna will lend their expertise in providing strategic and leadership support for the KWL during the period of engagement, which is scheduled to last from May 2018 to April 2021, and is open to being renewed.