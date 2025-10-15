Kingston Joins Carter Center-Led ‘Inform Women, Transform Lives’ Global Campaign

Kingston has been officially selected to participate in the ‘Inform Women, Transform Lives’ global campaign.

This is a major initiative led by The Carter Center, an organisation founded by late former United States (US) President, Jimmy Carter and former First Lady, Rosalynn Carter.

The campaign engages citizens globally to expand women’s access to critical public information, with the overarching aim of empowering them to navigate opportunities more effectively across economic, social, and civic spheres.

Mayor of Kingston, Councillor Andrew Swaby, made the announcement during the monthly meeting of the Kingston and St. Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) on Tuesday (October 14).

He described the initiative as an opportunity to empower women and fortify community resilience.

“Being chosen for this initiative is both an honour and opportunity for Kingston. It allows us to join a global network of cities committed to transparency, inclusion, and women empowerment,” the Mayor stated.

Additionally, through the campaign, the KSAMC will benefit from technical and communication support, enhanced international visibility, and a targeted grant to advance community-based initiatives.

Mayor Swaby noted that these initiatives may encompass public awareness campaigns, digital engagement tools, and innovative educational strategies, all aimed at equipping women with the information needed to participate fully in civic life.

“For us at KSAMC, this initiative aligns closely with our vision for a more open, inclusive, and people-centred [city]. When women are informed, entire communities benefit… families are strengthened, civic participation moves, and the city [will then become] more resilient and alive,” he said.

Mayor Swaby emphasised that, “This is an important step forward, and I look forward to working with Councillors, community groups, and residents to ensure that Kingston makes the most [of this opportunity].”