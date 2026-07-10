Kingston Harbour Walk to Transform Waterfront

Kingston’s waterfront is set for a major transformation with the development of the Kingston Harbour Walk.

The Kingston Harbour Walk is a 25-kilometre linear park to be developed by the Urban Development Corporation (UDC) that will extend from downtown Kingston to Port Royal.

The development is intended to strengthen climate resilience, while creating an engaging public recreational space.

Speaking at a JIS Think Tank, on Thursday (July 9), Deputy General Manager for Planning Development and Project Management at UDC, Loy Malcolm, said the project is expected to be one of the most significant urban development initiatives undertaken in Jamaica.

“The Government of Jamaica is approaching it in phases. We have the first segment, which is from the Marine Police Station [in downtown Kingston] all the way to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade,” said Ms. Malcolm.

She added that the second phase will extend from the Ministry to Rae Town and onward to Harbour View, while the third phase will continue from Harbour View to Port Royal.

Ms. Malcom further disclosed that the UDC is nearing the signing of design contracts for the first two phases of the project.

“That process will also involve a lot of consultation because we want, when we do development, the public of Jamaica must feel that they have been a part of it every step of the way,” she added.

The Deputy General Manager also pointed out that the linear park will provide an important coastal buffer between the harbour and critical infrastructure located along the Kingston waterfront.

In addition to enhancing resilience, Ms. Malcolm said the project will create new opportunities for residents and visitors to enjoy Kingston Harbour through a variety of public experiences integrated along the waterfront.

“We will integrate experiences along the walk. It’s no longer driving along and looking at the water. You are going to be able to interact. I think it’s very important for Jamaicans to interact with the water,” she said, noting that Jamaica has the seventh largest natural harbour in the world.