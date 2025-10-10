Kingston City Run to Raise $5 Million for Charity

The 2025 Kingston City Run, set for Sunday (November 2), is looking to raise $5 million to directly benefit four organisations that provide services to the homeless, at-risk youth, and marginalised communities across the capital city.

These are the Alpha Institute, Marie Atkins Night Shelter, Open Arms Development Centre, and Missionaries of the Poor.

Under the theme ‘Pirates Run di City’, this year’s ninth staging of the 5K and 10K Run/Walk was launched on Thursday (October 9) at the Courtleigh Hotel and Suites in Kingston.

The annual event is organised by the Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association (JHTA).

Speaking at the launch, Director of Tourism at the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB), which is one of the sponsors, Donovan White, urged the organisers and the business community to elevate the Kingston City Run to global status.

He envisions it as a world-class marathon that can attract top international runners and showcase Kingston’s rich heritage and culture.

Mr. White noted that the 2025 staging will coincide with Pirates Week, further highlighting Kingston’s rich heritage and vibrant atmosphere. He implored persons to support the event.

“Whether you are here to run, walk, cheer, or volunteer, you will be part of something, I believe, absolutely special,” he said.

Mr. White acknowledged the hard work of the organising committee, sponsors and volunteers who dedicate their time to ensure the success of the annual event.

“Races like these don’t happen without people who give of themselves… and then when it’s all done and the road is filled with garbage, they still have to go back and make sure that within the hour, the city is ready again for you,” he pointed out.

Chief Executive Officer of the Kingston and St. Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) and Town Clerk, Robert Hill, reaffirmed the Corporation’s support for the event.

“The Kingston City Run continues to be one of those staples annually that assist in not only supporting the poor in need but also ensuring the participation of persons who are not only interested in running but in something bigger and larger than themselves,” he said.

JHTA President, and Co-Chair & Co-Founder of Kingston City Run, Christopher Jarrett, informed that since its inception in 2013, the event has raised more than $21 million to support worthy causes.

“When we first conceptualised Kingston City Run in 2013…we wanted to create something that went beyond fitness, a platform where every step taken helps to lift another person up,” he said.

He urged runners, walkers and wheelchair participants to come out for the event, urging persons unable to attend to donate to the cause.

The 2025 Kingston City Run will begin at 5:30 a.m. at Emancipation Park. The race route includes iconic sites such as Devon House, King’s House, the Bob Marley and Peter Tosh Museums.

Participants may register online via www.gustazos.com or www.kingstoncityrunja.com , and donations can be made via social media links.