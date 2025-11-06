Key Transportation Corridors Reopened

Access has now been restored along key transportation corridors across the island impacted by Hurricane Melissa, reconnecting Ocho Rios to Port Antonio, Morant Bay to Kingston, and Mandeville to Black River, extending through to Negril and Montego Bay.

Minister of Energy, Transport and Telecommunications, Hon. Daryl Vaz, made the disclosure during his update at the Hurricane Melissa recovery press briefing at Jamaica House on Thursday (November 6).

“This progress has been vital in enabling supplies, relief items and essential workers to reach affected communities,” he said.

Minister Vaz noted, however, that several interior routes in St. Elizabeth, St. James, and Westmoreland remain restricted to single-lane traffic due to fallen trees and flooding.

“National Works Agency (NWA) crews are prioritising full two-lane clearance for key routes, connecting rural communities to Montego Bay and Savanna-la-Mar,” he said.

Additionally, the Energy Minister reported that the national fuel supply network is stabilising rapidly, with full service resumed at West Indies Petroleum Limited as of October 27.

“Most gas stations are [reopening] in the west. For those areas that are still not getting regular service from the petrol stations, on Monday (November 10) we have 10 mobile fuel stations that will go out, guided by the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) and the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM) that will be able to set up and operate on generators, and will also be able to sell kerosene, which is very important at this time,” Mr. Vaz said.