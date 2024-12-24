Kamili Forrester Proud to be a JIS Heritage Competition Winner

Grade-six student at Goshen Primary School in St. Elizabeth, Kamili Forrester, entered the Jamaica Information Service (JIS) Heritage Competition largely because she wanted to enhance her writing skills and test her ability.

On December 10, she emerged winner of the essay category and copped the sectional prize for best entry submitted by 10-year-olds.

“I feel very happy. I’m proud of myself. I am happy I could participate in this competition,” she said.

The competition, held under the theme ‘Out of Many, One People’, garnered 155 essay submissions.

“Jamaica’s rich cultural heritage is a testament to the contribution of its diverse ethnic groups. They have all left their mark on the island’s history and society. These groups have created a unique and vibrant culture that continues to strengthen us as a people,” said Kamili, who is Goshen Primary’s Deputy Head Girl.

Principal, Natalee Roper-Allen, described Kamili as a quiet-natured student, “who is a silent go-getter”.

“She targets academic accomplishments and works hard towards accomplishing the results that she wants. She’s one of our top performers,” Mrs. Roper-Allen said.

The Principal shared that for the past three years, Kamili has been among the top-10 students in her cohort, receiving a gold or silver achiever award.

“Kamili got support from the teaching and learning experiences that she would have had. Her classes would have been in line with the topic that she wrote on, and so she was able to consult her notes and her teachers where necessary,” she pointed out.

Mrs. Roper-Allen said she was elated on learning that Kamili copped first place.

“It has provided a motivational pivot for the school in terms of getting children to see the value in entering competitions,” the Principal stated.

Among the prizes Kamili took home were a trophy, gift basket, printer, tablet computer, backpack with stationery and a two-night stay for a family of four at Franklyn D. Resort.

“I’m so glad that I won,” she said, adding that she is most excited about the tablet, as it will enable her to research and learn more about various topics.

No date has yet been set for the family vacation, but Kamili said she is looking forward to having a wonderful time.

She also offers words of encouragement to students contemplating participating in the JIS Heritage Competition in the future.

“It’s good to try because you can enhance your reading and writing skills; and even if you don’t win, at least you’ve tried and you’ve put in a lot of effort. You can always try again,” Kamili said.