JUTC to Extend Operating Hours on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve

Commuters in the Kingston Metropolitan Transport Region (KMTR) can expect changes to several Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) routes during the holiday period.

Extended hours will be provided up to midnight on Christmas Eve and 3:00 a.m. on New Year’s Eve, on routes operating from the company’s three main depots in Portmore, Spanish Town and Rockfort.

The routes include, from Portmore – 3, 3A, 12, 17, 18, 20; Spanish Town – 21, 22, 30, 31, 32, 44, 46, 47; and Rockfort – 50, 52, 53, 54, 61, 75, among others.

Marketing and Sales Manager at JUTC, Nathalia Palomino, told JIS News that the extended hours are intended to facilitate the expected increase in demand for the service during the holiday period.

She noted that the JUTC typically provides service to these high-demand routes between the hours of 4:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m. daily.

For Christmas Day and Boxing Day, regular service hours will be observed across all routes.

“Christmas is not normally a high-traffic day for us, hence we won’t have any operational changes on that day,” Ms. Palomino noted.

“However, in the event that our commuters are there and we do see a build up after working hours, we will take the initiative and run the route a little longer… . JUTC will never leave its commuters stranded. We want to ensure that we take home all or most of our commuters safely,” she said.