JUTC Rural Express Bus Service Launched

The Jamaica Urban Transit Company’s (JUTC) Rural Express routes promise to be a game changer for the industry, providing a comfortable and convenient travel option for rural commuters.

Commuters will now have access to express connections from Kingston to Ocho Rios, Montego Bay, Negril, Mandeville, and May Pen.

To celebrate the new premium routes, the JUTC has implemented an introductory fare of $2,000 per trip for long-haul routes, while the May Pen service will cost $1,500 each trip. The service will be offered six days per week, morning and evening.

Speaking at Wednesday’s (October 1) launch of the express service at the Half- Way Tree Transport Centre, in Kingston, Minister of Transport, Telecommunications, and Energy, Hon. Daryl Vaz, said “this is a great introductory fare, because it is affordable for the most part for rural folks.”

“It is a good initiative because obviously it is an expansion of the JUTC service outside of the Kingston Metropolitan Transport Region (KMTR) that is very attractive, but most importantly it is giving options to the rural citizens across Jamaica. Similar to the school bus, we are making sure they can get safe, reliable and affordable mode of transportation,” he said.

Managing Director of the JUTC, Owen Ellington, told journalists that the buses plying these routes will comprise 51 seats to Ocho Rios, Montego Bay, Negril, Mandeville, and May Pen.

Mr. Ellington said Port Antonio is to be added to the list of routes under the Express Service.

The launch featured a ride-along experience for representatives from the JUTC, University of the West Indies (UWI), University of Technology (UTech) Jamaica, lifestyle and travel bloggers, and members of the media.