JUTC Implements Key Measures to Boost Service Efficiency and Accessibility

The Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) has taken decisive steps to enhance efficiency, improve the commuter experience, and increase accessibility and affordability.

Minister of Science, Energy, Telecommunications and Transport, Hon. Daryl Vaz, said, by June 2025, 100 new buses, 70 compressed natural gas (CNG)-powered and 30 diesel coaches, will be delivered to the JUTC.

“It is important to note that 10 per cent of these buses will be specially made for the disabled community. Additionally, 46 midlife buses (16 Golden Dragon 9-metre and 30 Volvo diesel articulated) are being refurbished at a cost of US$193.2 million and US$10 million, respectively,” Mr. Vaz said.

The Minister was making his 2025/26 Sectoral Debate presentation in the House of Representatives on Tuesday (May 20).

Meanwhile, as part of the Government’s commitment to enhancing public transportation access, the JUTC has introduced new services in underserved urban and rural communities, including Morant Bay, Yallahs, May Pen, and Old Harbour.

Premium and peak hour routes have also been added to support workers, students and the general commuting public.