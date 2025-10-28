JUTC Emergency Teams In Place

The Jamaica Urban Transit Company’s emergency standby teams are in place at all depots, says Energy, Telecommunications and Transport Minister, Hon. Daryl Vaz.

He noted the company suspended regular road operations last night (October 27) with the exception of transport assistance being provided to essential staff such as hospital workers.

“We will have some kind of disruption to the buses because those buses that use CNG (compressed natural gas) will not be able to be fueled immediately due to the fact that the plant has been decommissioned,” he said.

He was speaking at a press conference at the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) at the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM) in Kingston on October 28.

Minister Vaz said that up to 9:00 p.m. on Monday (October 27) evening, the Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) reported that 361 persons were taken to shelters across several parishes.

He again urged persons in vulnerable communities to evacuate these areas while it is still possible to do so.

“The low-lying areas are going to be badly affected. Seek to go to higher ground and protect yourself and be smart,” the Transport Minister urged.