JUTC Developing Security-Enabled Student Card for Rural School Bus Network

The Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) is developing a special student card equipped with a built-in security alert feature, designed for use on rural school buses.

Minister of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Senator Dr. the Hon. Dana Morris Dixon, who made the disclosure during Wednesday’s (October 1) Post Cabinet Press Briefing at Jamaica House, urged parents to accompany their children to sign up for the card.

“It is that card that the students will start using very soon to swipe when they go on the bus. When they swipe that card, each parent will get an alert that they have entered the bus. They will get an alert also when they have left the bus,” she explained.

The National Rural School Bus Programme officially rolled out on September 8, with some 60 buses deployed islandwide.

Minister Morris Dixon expressed satisfaction with the programme’s implementation thus far.

“When I see the joy on our children’s faces when they go on [the school buses], I am reminded that the hard work of fiscal discipline actually can make lives truly better,” she said.

Senator Morris Dixon reminded Jamaicans that students will continue to ride the designated buses free of charge until the end of October. Thereafter, a subsidised fare of $50 per trip will be charged.

More than 200 schools are currently benefitting from the programme, with additional institutions set to be included in its phased implementation.

To support this expansion, 40 additional buses are expected to be deployed between September and November.