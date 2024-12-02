JUTC Begins Operating In St. Thomas With Two Buses

In another historic moment for St. Thomas, the Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) began operating in the parish, today (December 2) with two buses, the 701 and the 702, leaving from Yallahs Bay and Morant Bay, respectively.

On schedule, JIS News observed the 702 just outside Colonel Cove on Wharf Road at 5:00 a.m. taking on passengers.

On that first ride among the commuters were Acting Managing Director of the JUTC, Owen Ellington; General Manager for the Rockfort Depot, Michael James; and Member of Parliament for St. Thomas Eastern, Dr. Michelle Charles.

Speaking with JIS News, Mr. Ellington expressed delight at the rolling out of the service in the Eastern parish.

“I am feeling good for the citizens of Morant Bay. We would like to really make a difference in terms of how they are transported from here to Kingston and back. We are offering a reliable, safe [and] affordable service,” he said.

In a schedule published last week, the JUTC outlined that both the 701 and 702 will depart from Yallahs and Morant Bay at 5:00 a.m. and then again at 5:30 a.m.

The buses will run throughout the day up to 7:50 p.m. In Morant Bay, it will leave from Wharf Road outside Colonel Cove and make another stop at the Morant Bay Bus Park on Church Street. In Yallahs, it will leave Yallahs Square and then make a pickup at Albion. Both buses will terminate at North Parade, in downtown Kingston, where they will reload for return trips.

Mr. Ellington said that the company will be making its assessments to see if adjustments to the schedule are necessary.

“The only adjustment we may make is if the commuter demands [or] dictates that we adjust the time for earlier or later, but as of right now, there are two buses committed to this route and judging by possible load, if we need to put an additional load, we will do it,” he told JIS News.

In the meantime, General Manager, Mr. James, was also optimistic about the service for St. Thomas.

“This is the very first bus for the environment in Morant Bay. We are looking to service this area continuously and to bring a better transport experience to the residents of this area,” he said.

As for the commuters, smiling and curious faces could be observed all around as they took advantage of the service.

Keri Thompson of Prospect in the parish works in Kingston and has been utilising the public transportation system for some time. She was one of the first passengers on the 5:00 a.m. bus from Morant Bay.

“I was glad because the whole aspect of saving a dollar counts. Comparing the price range that we’re [used] to, to what is now being offered… it’s really a saver for me, so probably I can save up to buy a car,” she said.

The young professional said that there are many benefits to choosing the JUTC.

“To me, it is a difference compared to what we’re used to in terms of the packing of the bus to now having the comfort at an affordable price. We will stop being miserable,” she told JIS News.

Adrian Gordon of Trinityville was also eager to have the service in the parish of his birth.

“This is a good look for the parish because now we have more options for transportation. They used to say St. Thomas is forgotten but look at us now,” he told JIS News.