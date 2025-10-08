Justice School Tours Empowering Students to Create Change – Custos Golding

The Justice Day in School tours have been hailed by Custos of St. Catherine, Hon. Icylin M. Golding, as an opportunity for students to learn how to create positive change for a peaceful society.

She was addressing a recent stop on the tour at the Charlemont High School in the parish.

A programme of the Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, under the theme ‘Justice Fi All A Wi’, the tours are part of a public awareness campaign aimed at sensitising persons about alternative justice services, including Child Diversion, Restorative Justice, and Victim Services.

A key focus of the events is to encourage students to embrace peaceful conflict resolution as a means of settling disagreements and disputes.

Custos Golding commended the team at the Ministry for organising this “very important justice story”, which emphasises peace and unity.

“Justice is not about laws; it is about love for one another, truth, unity and how you treat one another as students,” she said.

Mayor of Spanish Town, Councillor Norman Scott, welcomed the outreach to the youth.

“It is important that students learn to resolve conflicts in a peaceful manner. Too often, we hear about extreme violence in schools over simple matters and, therefore, this knowledge will enable them to think about the consequences before making decisions that they may regret for the rest of their lives,” he said.

He noted that the Ministry’s sensitisation programme is bringing justice services closer to people increasing trust in the justice system.

“The community, be grateful that through this occasion, you are getting direct information about the justice system, enabling you to be more legally aware, understanding how to seek legal help and fair treatment under the law,” the Mayor said.

Principal of the school, Garth Gayle, urged the students to live the message of peaceful conflict resolution. “You don’t always have to fight… but rather, we need to talk it out,” he said.

Inspector Andrea Murray from the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) Community Safety and Security Branch, in her remarks noted that justice goes beyond responding to a crime.

“It involves building trust, delivering professional services, and being accountable,” she said.