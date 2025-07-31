Justice Ministry Protects Rights of Mentally Disordered Persons

The Ministry of Justice is seeking to ensure that mentally disordered persons receive quality legal representation and that inclusivity is achieved across the sector.

To support that effort, the Legal Aid Council (LAC) hosted a Capacity-building Training for Empanelled Lawyers representing Mentally Disordered Defendants, on Wednesday (July 30), at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston.

In his address, Justice Minister, Hon. Delroy Chuck, said the training represents yet another important milestone in the ongoing mission of the Ministry of Justice and, particularly, the LAC in advancing access to justice and safeguarding the rights of some of the most vulnerable citizens – those living with mental health challenges who come into conflict with the law.

“Through initiatives such as today’s Capacity-building Training for Empanelled Lawyers we are taking deliberate and necessary steps to change that reality. This training is not just a procedural formality, it is an essential intervention,” the Minister said.

“It is designed to equip our empanelled attorneys with the legal expertise, psychological understanding, and sensitivity required to competently and compassionately represent mentally disordered defendants,” he added.

The Minister said such training is vital, as it empowers legal practitioners to recognise mental health disorders, to engage meaningfully with clients affected by them, and to advocate more effectively in both courtroom and custodial settings.

“In so doing, we move closer to a justice system that is fair, humane, and truly inclusive,” Mr. Chuck pointed out.

The Minister noted that the Legal Aid Council, in partnership with the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM), has made commendable strides in ensuring that both mentally and physically challenged individuals are afforded the protection of the law, including access to quality legal representation.

“One particularly successful initiative has been the sign-language training programme, developed under the Council’s leadership and rolled out to empanelled attorneys and other public-sector workers. That effort, part of the broader SO-JUST Project, is already making a difference in our interactions with members of the deaf community and signals our unwavering commitment to removing barriers to justice for all,” Minister Chuck said.