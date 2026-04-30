Justice Ministry Launches ADR Policy Development and Estate Planning Public Education Campaign

The Government will be embarking on a campaign to seek the input of citizens in the development of the national alternative dispute resolution (ADR) policy, while simultaneously raising awareness of the benefits of ADR and estate planning.

The islandwide public education campaign comes as the Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs seeks to finalise the policy, which aims to enhance visibility and access to alternative means of settling disputes, thereby advancing and sustaining a more peaceful, secure and harmonious society.

“We’re seeking your insights, expertise and lived experiences to help shape a comprehensive, inclusive and effective ADR policy framework – one that reflects the realities of our people and meets the needs of all sectors,” Portfolio Minister, Hon. Delroy Chuck stated.

Mr. Chuck was speaking during the ADR Policy Development and Estate Planning Public Education Campaign Launch at the Ministry’s office in Kingston on Wednesday (April 29).

He explained that the initiatives are focused on justice reform and building a more peaceful, secure and empowered society.

“The ADR concept paper was approved by cabinet in December 2025 and was actually laid in the house in February this year as a green paper, and we’re now going to be going across the island to develop this green paper more and then we will make it into a white paper,” Minister Chuck explained.

He said the development of a national ADR policy represents a critical step in Jamaica’s justice reform journey.

Mr. Chuck pointed out that Jamaica’s justice system continues to face challenges such as case backlogs, limited access for many citizens and a heavy reliance on court litigation often after conflicts have already escalated.

He said ADR offers a different path, as it provides timely, accessible and people-oriented and people-centred solutions.

“Mediation, arbitration, restorative justice, negotiation, adjudication, conciliation… allows individuals, families, businesses and communities to resolve disputes earlier, faster and more amicably without the cost and complexity of formal court proceedings,” the Minister outlined.

He emphasised that many serious crimes begin as simple disagreements, while noting that with early intervention, citizens can be equipped with accessible and trusted mechanisms to resolve disputes, reduce escalation, strengthen social cohesion and build safer communities.

“In many ways, estate planning and ADR intersect. Both ADR and estate planning seek to prevent disputes before they arise, reduce burdens on the courts, and protect relationships, assets, and dignity. Together, these initiatives represent a forward-thinking approach to justice. One that is preventative rather than reactive, inclusive rather than inaccessible, and restorative rather than adversarial,” Mr. Chuck outlined.

He noted that the campaign will take place islandwide over the next six months, beginning in May.

In her remarks, Permanent Secretary, Grace Ann Stewart McFarlane, noted that the Ministry continues to encourage Jamaicans to embrace alternative dispute resolution mechanisms as practical, effective, and legally sound means to resolve conflicts, reduce the need for protracted litigation and ease the burden of the courts.

“It is important that we recognise that there are meaningful alternatives to adversarial processes. Alternative dispute resolution not only facilitates fair and timely resolutions but also promotes social harmony by fostering understanding, cooperation, and mutual respect among parties,” she noted.

The Permanent Secretary pointed out that disputes over property and inheritance remain one of the most common and contentious factors for conflicts affecting Jamaican families.

“This launch of the ADR policy and estate planning public education campaign represents a proactive and forward-thinking approach to shaping citizens’ behaviour. It emphasises early intervention, the preservation of relationships, and the promotion of voluntary amicable resolutions over adversarial proceedings,” she informed.

The campaign is being undertaken in collaboration with the Administrator General’s Department, which is an agency of the Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs.