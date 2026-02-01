Justice Minister Urges New JPs In St. James To Uphold Integrity

Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Hon. Delroy Chuck, has urged 28 newly commissioned Justices of the Peace (JPs) in St. James to uphold the highest standards of integrity, service, and character.

He cautioned that any abuse of the office erodes public trust and diminishes the credibility of the vocation.

Speaking during the commissioning ceremony at the Grand-A-View Event Place in St. James on January 30, Minister Chuck emphasised that the role of a Justice of the Peace is founded on voluntary service to both community and country.

The Minister cautioned the newly commissioned JPs against any conduct that could bring the office into disrepute, stressing that the actions of a single Justice of the Peace have the potential to tarnish the reputation of the entire body.

“When one JP acts inappropriately or misconducts himself or herself, then everybody believes that all JPs are like that. So it is extremely important that you uphold the image of this office,” he underscored.

Mr. Chuck further cautioned the new JPs against accepting or soliciting payment for services, emphasising that such practices pose a direct threat to integrity and erode public confidence.

He further urged them to exercise utmost care when witnessing documents or identifying individuals, noting that negligence could enable fraud and land theft and expose JPs to criminal liability.

Turning to national issues, Minister Chuck encouraged the JPs to collaborate closely with law‑enforcement authorities in support of crime‑reduction initiatives, underscoring that community‑based intelligence is critical to these efforts.

“The police cannot be at every corner… but you are in the community,” the Minister remarked, urging the Justices of the Peace to confidentially share relevant information in order to help curb criminal activity.

Meanwhile, Custos Rotulorum for St. James, Bishop the Hon. Conrad Pitkin, welcomed the newly appointed JPs, and reminded them that their commissioning comes at a pivotal moment for national rebuilding and the strengthening of community resilience.

“You have paused, reflected, and voluntarily chosen a path of service. In times such as these, that choice matters,” he said.

Bishop Pitkin emphasised that JPs must remain visible, accessible, and trusted within the communities where they reside.

He highlighted concerns that citizens in St. James often struggle to locate JPs, despite the parish having one of the largest JP populations islandwide.

“Don’t wait for people to come to find you. Announce yourself, that you’re a new Justice of the Peace in the community in which you live,” Bishop Pitkin encouraged.

The Custos further cautioned the newly appointed JPs against any misuse of authority, reminding them that the office is not a means of financial gain but a solemn commitment to service.

The ceremony marked the first commissioning of Justices of the Peace in St. James for 2026, raising the parish’s total complement to more than 950.