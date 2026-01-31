Justice Minister Urges JPs To Support Crime-Reduction Efforts

Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Hon. Delroy Chuck, has urged newly commissioned Justices of the Peace (JPs) to play a more active role in national crime-reduction efforts by working closely with law-enforcement authorities and serving as trusted leaders within their communities.

He made the call while addressing 28 newly appointed JPs during their commissioning ceremony at the Grand-A-View Event Place in St. James on Friday (January 30), where he underscored the importance of community partnership in sustaining recent gains against serious crime.

Minister Chuck stated that while the police continue to intensify operational and intelligence-driven strategies, the support of citizens remains critical to achieving long-term success.

He noted that JPs, by virtue of their presence and accessibility within neighbourhoods, are uniquely positioned to serve as reliable sources of guidance and support.

The Minister further highlighted that JPs, by virtue of their first-hand knowledge of issues affecting residents, are well positioned to help bridge the gap between citizens and the authorities.

While making it clear that JPs are not expected to perform policing duties, Mr. Chuck encouraged them to assist by responsibly sharing credible information that may help to prevent criminal activity.

“Quietly and confidentially put the information together and pass it on… so that the police can get the relevant information that is useful to apprehend these criminals,” he advised.

The Minister emphasised that crime reduction requires a united national effort, underscoring that citizens must work in partnership with law-enforcement agencies to safeguard their communities.

“We have to continue to put gunmen, scammers, criminals on the defensive,” he maintained.

Minister Chuck further encouraged the newly commissioned JPs to use their influence to guide young people away from unlawful behaviour and towards education, skills training and productive employment opportunities.

He stated that by modelling integrity, promoting lawful conduct,and offering sound advice, JPs can help foster safer, more stable communities and contribute meaningfully to Jamaica’s ongoing public-safety advancements.

Mr. Chuck emphasised that sustained collaboration between community leaders and the police is essential to maintaining the progress achieved and to ensuring that residents across St. James continue to benefit from a more secure environment.