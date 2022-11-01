Justice Minister Urges JPs to Inform Themselves of Programmes in the Ministry

Justices of the Peace (JPs) are being encouraged to educate themselves about programmes offered by the Ministry of Justice, to better help in their services at the community level.

Minister of Justice, Hon. Delroy Chuck, made the call during the commissioning ceremony for 150 JPs from the parish of St. Andrew, on October 30, at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel.

“As JPs, you have to be the persons with information… that the citizens can go to. As I go across the various parishes and we speak of Restorative Justice, Mediation [and] Victim Services, the people don’t know about them,” he noted.

Justices of the Peace are trained to assist with the provision of Justice services within communities and can authorise specific documents to verify identity.

They are also involved in matters relating to restorative justice, such as helping to reduce conflicts between opposing parties.

Among those who were commissioned during the ceremony were State Minister in the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Alando Terrelonge and Senator Natalie Campbell-Rodriques.

This was the first commissioning ceremony for JPs within the parish since October 2021.

Thanking the JPs for offering their services, Minister Chuck advised them to seek opportunities that will improve the quality of their services.

“[JP] doesn’t mean profiling… . It means justice and using justice to secure peace. That is how the name came about and I’m appealing to each of you, to acknowledge in your heart that you are going to do something to assist the citizens of this country to live a more peaceful and harmonious life,” he said.

For her part, Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Paula Llewellyn, encouraged the JPs to maintain their integrity.

“If the public interest is [not a priority], then I invite you to not accept the commission. If there is even one per cent of doubt whether you can stay the course in giving service above self, then [do not] accept the commission,” she advised.

Miss Llewellyn stressed that no one is above the law, “and ignorance of the law is not a defence. It matters not what your rank or station in life is,” she added.

Acting Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Legal and Constitutional Affairs, Wayne Robertson, who was also commissioned, said he stands ready to embrace the responsibilities of a JP.

“I have a duty to serve the wider community, whether it is matters dealing with bail or spirit licensing… there is a plethora of needs, and I will make myself available to provide the necessary assistance to ensure that my community is properly served,” he told JIS News.

The role of a Justice of the Peace is governed by the Justices of the Peace Act, 2018 and seeks to promote the rights of citizens.