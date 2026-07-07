Justice Minister Says Mediation Act Will Be Vital Tool to Resolve Disputes

Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Hon. Delroy Chuck, says a national Mediation Act is not simply a legislative reform, it is a strategic investment in Jamaica’s future and a vital tool for resolving disputes and building stronger communities.

Opening the debate on the legislation in the House of Representatives recently, he reasoned that by establishing a clear, unified framework for mediation, Jamaica can strengthen access to justice, enhance investor confidence, and position itself as a modern hub for efficient dispute resolution.

“In a world where speed, certainty, and credibility matter, this Act will transform mediation from a fragmented option into a cornerstone of national resilience, economic growth, and legal excellence. Mediation will be a major tool, a national strategy and the cornerstone to settle conflicts, prevent crime and violence and make Jamaica a peaceful and harmonious society,” the Minister pointed out.

He said the enactment of the legislation will support the island’s justice system, making it more accessible, more efficient, and better aligned with the demands of a modern economy.

“This is a modern Bill that I hope to get mediators across every nook and cranny of Jamaica. We’re going to ensure that business places have mediators, government departments have mediators and as I have indicated, we’re going to train 20 mediators at the Administrator General’s Department, so that they can deal with ‘dead lef’ and we ask that other business places, other institutions buy into mediation because as a country, we don’t settle disputes well, and that is where mediation helps to settle disputes, settle conflicts and make Jamaica a more peaceful place,” he said.

He argued that Jamaica’s mediation landscape is currently shaped by a patchwork of laws that address specific disputes but fail to provide a unified, modern framework.

“This fragmentation forces practitioners and parties to navigate inconsistent rules and uncertain standards. By enacting a comprehensive Mediation Act, Jamaica can transform its dispute resolution system creating clarity, consistency, and confidence in mediation as a reliable national mechanism,” he said.

He noted that the legal system today is overwhelmed not just by commercial giants but by families, neighbours, and everyday citizens caught in cycles of dispute.

“Traditional litigation operates like a scalpel. It cuts a case down to strict legal rights, ignoring the human relationships underneath. This is where the true power of mediation shines. Its utility extends far beyond corporate interests, it is a vital tool for repairing the fabric of our everyday lives. I want and intend for mediation to have a fundamental impact on and transform how our people engage and settle their differences,” he noted.

He said by prioritising mediation, “we aren’t just making our legal system more efficient; we are making our society more compassionate. We are choosing a path that values reconciliation over retribution and understanding over a verdict”.

This Mediation Act will, among other things, provide legal certainty, as international businesses will not rely on mediation if they are confused about how it works under local laws; establish the “rules of the game” as the Singapore Convention leaves procedural details to domestic courts, and boost Foreign Direct Investments (FDI), as global investors look for jurisdictions that respect the rule of law and offer efficient dispute resolution.

“By incorporating the Singapore Convention into our national fabric, we send a loud, clear signal to the world that Jamaica is safe, modern, and ready for investment and international business,” he said.

He noted that while commercial mediation saves dollars, non-commercial mediation saves relationships, communities, and lives. “It steps into spaces where a rigid court judgement is too blunt an instrument to heal the underlying hurt,” he said.