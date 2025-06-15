Justice Minister Encourages Students to Embrace Peaceful Conflict Resolution

Justice Minister, Hon. Delroy Chuck, is encouraging students to embrace peaceful conflict resolution as a means to settle disputes that may arise.”

“There will always be conflicts between you and your friends, between you and others, but you can work it out. You don’t have to fight it out,” he emphasised.

Mr. Chuck was speaking during the Ministry’s Social Justice Tour at Norman Manley High School in Kingston on Friday (June 13).

He encouraged the students to seek assistance from their guidance counsellor, principal or teachers, if they encounter a problem they cannot resolve on their own.

“There is absolutely no reason for you to continue to be in conflict. You must strive to live with one another, work with one another, because it is important as you grow up, to make sure that your interpersonal relationship with one another is very strong,” the Minister reasoned.

Mr. Chuck further expressed his hope for students, not only to live peaceful and harmonious lives, but also to reach their fullest potential in the years ahead.

“From now on, every day of your life, make sure you think about what you want to be and start to educate yourself and work towards that goal,” Mr. Chuck said.

In his remarks, Custos Rotulorum for St. Andrew, Hon. Ian Forbes, praised the Ministry for its timely and transformative initiative.

“It reflects a bold commitment to empowering Jamaica’s youth and other citizens, by helping them understand their rights and their role within the justice system. Justice is not just a courtroom matter, it is a principle that must be lived and taught daily in our schools, homes and communities,” Mr. Forbes said.

The Custos emphasised that the theme for the tour – ‘Justice Fi All A Wi – reflects a shared responsibility, underscoring that justice must be accessible to every Jamaican, regardless of age or background.

“It must be accessible, relevant and inclusive,” Mr. Forbes said, adding that the tour fosters honest conversations, providing students and stakeholders with a meaningful platform to discuss the issues shaping Jamaican society.

Meanwhile, Norman Manley High’s Principal, Roncell Brooks, noted that teachers and students have undergone training provided by the Ministry’s Social Justice Division.

“We… have used aspects of the restorative justice programme to help deal with students’ behaviour,” he further indicated.

The Social Justice Tour is part of a public awareness campaign aimed at increasing visibility for alternative justice services, including Child Diversion, Restorative Justice, Victim Services, Legal Aid, and Expungement.