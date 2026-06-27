Justice Forte Remembered at Official Funeral Service

A moving service was held to celebrate the life and legacy of late retired Court of Appeal President, Hon. Justice Ian Xavier Forte, who was remembered not only for his historic contributions to the justice system, but also for his profound humility and devotion to family.

The Official Funeral, held on Friday (June 26) at Stella Maris Roman Catholic Church in St. Andrew, brought together State officials, members of the legal fraternity, family, and friends.

Among the dignitaries in attendance were Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security and Peace, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang, and Opposition Leader, Mr. Mark Golding.

In a heartfelt reflection, widow and Member of Parliament for St. James West Central, Marlene Malahoo Forte, shared the personal reality behind her recent decision to step back from Cabinet duties, revealing a profound story of love, faith, and life’s final chapters.

“I was honoured to have been invited by the Prime Minister (Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness) to, again, serve in the Cabinet. My decision at the time to decline was not just [about] me. What my heart now understands, [which] I did not fully realise then [was that], in his mercy, God was granting me time for the last chapter with Ian,” she shared.

Mrs. Malahoo Forte described this uninterrupted time away from political obligations as a “divine appointment,” one that afforded her the gift of “intensely intimate presence and a gentle preparation for goodbye.”

Reflecting on their 25 years of marriage, Mrs. Malahoo Forte described Justice Forte as a man of quiet strength—someone who enriched her life rather than competing for space within it.

Despite the challenges her political career presented, Mrs. Malahoo Forte shared that Justice Forte chose to stand steadfastly by her side.

“My husband was like a great tree. Towering in strength, yet gentle in spirit. He offered shelter without demanding recognition. He gave strength without overshadowing. He stood firm so that others, including me, could stand freely,” she emphasised with pride.

“To the world, he was a man of wisdom, character, and quiet authority. But to me, he was home… and now that great tree has fallen… but what remains is not emptiness, it is legacy,” Mrs. Malahoo Forte added.

Meanwhile, Chief Justice, Hon. Bryan Sykes, delivered a powerful tribute, portraying the late eminent jurist’s enduring influence as a cornerstone in Jamaica’s legal evolution.

He noted that Justice Forte, born in 1936, was among the last distinguished judges whose career bridged both the colonial and post-colonial eras

Justice Sykes highlighted that this unique perspective profoundly shaped how Mr. Forte understood and approached the law.

He recalled that, in recognising the law’s historical introduction to Jamaica as an instrument of oppression, Justice Forte embraced the critical post-independence task of systemic reinterpretation.

“It shaped how he interpreted and applied the criminal law as a prosecutor and as Director of Public Prosecutions; it also influenced how he made decisions as a judge,” Justice Sykes stated.

“One of the tasks of the judges in the post-independent period is how to reinterpret and apply the law in a just, humane, and equitable manner. That meant much to Jamaicans… to see that they could approach the courts and receive justice. That is what Justice Forte sought to do in the various offices that he held… and particularly as a President of the Court of Appeal, and also as a Judge of Appeal,” he added.

Justice Forte passed away on June 5, 2026, leaving behind a legacy as a distinguished judge, devoted husband, and cherished family man.

Tributes to his life and memories were shared by his grandchildren, colleagues from the justice system, and members of the clubs and church communities to which he belonged.