Just Over US$39.3M Spent by Irish Corporation on Oil and Gas Explorations Offshore Jamaica

United Oil and Gas Plc has spent just over US$39.3 million, or J$6.3 billion, over 10 years in its search for oil and gas offshore Jamaica.

This was disclosed by Minister of Science, Energy, Telecommunications and Transport, Hon. Daryl Vaz, as he responded to questions posed by Opposition Spokesperson on Energy and Mining, Phillip Paulwell, in the House of Representatives on Tuesday (January 28).

The Ministry has a specialised Oil and Gas Production Sharing Agreement (PSA) that allows United Oil and Gas Plc of Ireland to exclusively explore for oil and gas offshore Jamaica.

Mr. Vaz informed that an aggressive work programme was put forward in January 2024 that will significantly de-risk identified oil and gas prospects off Jamaica’s south coast.

“The work programme includes a concentrated drop core/piston core survey, which is now going through the environmental application process at National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA).

For this survey, a specialised vessel is scheduled to retrieve samples from the sea floor to test for the presence of oil/gas… which marks a major milestone for the project,” he stated.

Mr. Vaz further informed that United Oil and Gas Plc continues to try to identify partners to share the risk in drilling with new companies looking at Jamaica as a drill-or-drop.

The decision is due in January 2026.

The PSA expires on January 17, 2026.