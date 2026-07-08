July 15 Deadline for First SDC Administrative Grant Call

The Social Development Commission (SDC) invites eligible Community Development Committees (CDCs) and Parish Development Committees (PDCs) to submit applications for the first of two calls for proposals under the Government of Jamaica’s Administrative Grant Programme for fiscal year 2026/27.

The first application period is open until July 15. A second call is scheduled to run from December 29, 2026, to January 20, 2027.

Application forms may be accessed via the SDC website or collected at any SDC parish office.

To be eligible, committees must be verified by the SDC Registry Department and satisfy additional requirements. These include maintaining an active constitution, operating for more than one year, holding an active bank account, and submitting minutes from their last three meetings.

Verified CDCs are eligible to receive grants of up to $30,000 per call, while verified PDCs may access grants of up to $500,000 per call.

Funding may be used to support administrative operations, including maintaining committee secretariats and covering utility costs.

SDC Executive Director, Omar Frith, told JIS News that “these grants are about empowering communities to take charge of their development. We want to support their administrative needs so they can continue making a positive impact”.

He further noted that the initiative forms part of the Commission’s broader strategy to strengthen community governance and foster greater citizen participation in local development.

“At this juncture, the SDC is advanced in its thrust to re-energise the meaning of community participation by building the capacity of groups and individuals to participate meaningfully at the community level. This process ensures that the grants go to organisations that are committed and have a track record of community service,” Mr. Frith added.

Successful applicants will be formally notified in writing following the completion of the assessment process.

For additional information, individuals may contact the SDC Registry by email at csoregistry@sdc.gov.jm or by telephone at 876-577-6979.