Judiciary Pays Tribute To Ian Forte At Special Sitting Of Court Of Appeal

Members of Jamaica’s judiciary paid tribute on Friday (June 19) to former Court of Appeal President and distinguished public servant, Justice Ian Forte, during a special sitting of the Court of Appeal convened to commemorate the former judge’s life and legacy.

Justice Forte, who also served as Director of Public Prosecutions, passed away on June 5 at the age of 89.

In a tribute, State Minister in the Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Hon. Marisa Dalrymple-Philibert, noted that Justice Forte’s life and work have left an indelible mark upon Jamaica’s legal system and the wider Caribbean jurisprudence.

“Today we celebrate not merely the accomplishments of an eminent jurist, but the life of a gentleman whose wisdom, scholarship, integrity, and humanity earned him the admiration and respect of his colleagues, practitioners, and citizens alike,” Mrs. Dalrymple-Philibert said.

She noted that through his leadership and his carefully reasoned judgments, Justice Forte helped shape the contours of Jamaican jurisprudence and strengthened public confidence in the administration of justice.

In his remarks, President of the Senate, Senator the Hon. Thomas Tavares-Finson, recognised Justice Forte as a distinguished jurist whose wisdom, fairness, and dedication to justice enriched Jamaica’s legal system.

“His legacy will continue to inspire those who follow in his footsteps. Mr. Justice Forte served Jamaica with integrity and intellectual rigor. His contributions to law and the administration of justice will endure long after this day,” Senator Tavares-Finson stated.

He noted that the former President was respected not only for his judicial excellence, but also for his courtesy and humanity.

The Senate President extended condolences to Justice Forte’s wife, Member of Parliament for St. James West Central, Marlene Malahoo Forte, while noting that she has been a steadfast partner, friend, and caregiver to her husband.

Meanwhile, President of the Court of Appeal, Hon. Justice Marva McDonald Bishop, said Justice Forte’s leadership strengthened the institutional integrity of the Court of Appeal and fortified public confidence in the administration of justice in Jamaica.

“In every office he held within the legal and judicial system, whether at home or abroad, he exemplified the fundamental qualities that sustain confidence in the administration of justice. Through those qualities and through the force of his scholarship and judgment, he contributed significantly to the Jamaican and Caribbean jurisprudence,” Justice McDonald Bishop said.

She noted further that Justice Forte’s life was distinguished by eminent public duty and an unwavering devotion to justice through a career in the law spanning more than 50 years.

The Appeals Court President noted that the former Presidents legal career began in the 1960s as a sole practitioner at 60 Duke Street, in Kingston.

“He later served as Crown Counsel in the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions and thereafter as Resident Magistrate for Kingston, St Andrew, St Thomas and St Ann. He was also one of the first two judges of the Gun Court of Jamaica,” Justice McDonald Bishop detailed.

She noted that Justice Forte was appointed as the eighth president of the Court of Appeal in 1999, succeeding the late Honourable Justice Carl Rattray.

“During his six-year tenure as president, Justice Forte guided this court with competence, dignity, restraint and quiet authority, until his retirement in 2005,” she stated.

She added that the late former President had a profound influence on her professional development and gave sustained and selfless commitment to the civic religious and educational life of Jamaica, touching and changing lives for the better through his tutelage, wisdom, selflessness, mentorship, and benevolence.

In recorded video remarks, Chief Justice, Hon. Bryan Sykes, noted that Justice Forte’s career was marked by distinction, integrity, scholarship, and service.

“Through decades of commitment to the administration of justice, he helped to shape the development of Jamaican jurisprudence and contributed significantly to the strengthening of one of the most important institutions in our constitutional democracy, the judiciary,” the Chief Justice stated.

He said those who appeared before Justice Forte appreciated that he was always thoroughly prepared.

“Equally noteworthy was his judicial temperament…Justice Forte demonstrated the enduring value of calm deliberation. He was soft-spoken and courteous. He treated all who appeared before him with dignity and respect,” the Chief Justice highlighted.

In his remarks, President of the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ), Winston Anderson, said Justice Forte embodied the highest ideals of service to the law and to the administration of justice.

“His embodiment of these qualities has been well recognised across the region, including at the CCJ, headquartered here in the Port of Spain, Trinidad,” Justice Anderson said.

He noted that Justice Forte is one of the judges who were recently identified for recognition in the CCJ’s Eminent Caribbean Jurists Series, which recognises iconic Caribbean judges who made their mark on the legal landscape of the nations of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).

A Book of Condolence has been opened for the former President at the Court of Appeal, Public Buildings West, in Kingston.

It will be available for signing from Friday, June 19 until Wednesday, June 24, between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 3: 00 p.m. daily.

Justice Forte will be laid to rest following an official funeral on June 26, 2026.