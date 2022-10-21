Jubilant Welcome for Ethiopian Prince at Culture Yard

President of the Crown Council of Ethiopia, His Imperial Highness Ermias Selassie, received a jubilant welcome to Culture Yard in Trench Town, where he was presented with gifts and entertained by drummers.
The Prince, who visited the museum at the facility on October 18, was greeted by scores of elders and members of indigenous/Afrocentric groups, who gifted him with paintings, African garbs and other memorabilia.
The President said he had learned about the community from Bob Marley’s song, ‘Trench Town Rock’, and arriving there was amazing.
“This is an amazing journey for me and of love. Thank you for that incredible drumming, you can feel the heartbeat, and it is the heartbeat of Trench Town. I never knew that I would visit one day, and I have received a warm welcome,” he told the gathering.
He was accompanied by Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange; Honorary Consul of Ethiopia to Jamaica, Yodit Getachew Hylton, and members of his delegation.
The Prince said the gifts will be lasting reminders of his time in the area. “I thank you for these wonderful gifts. They will remind me of Trench Town and all the gifts that it has given to the world,” he added.
Chief Tour Guide at the Trench Town Culture Yard, Donnette Dowe, told JIS News that the Prince’s visit to the community will generate positive reports, as he and other such persons of prominence have never experienced any challenge there.
“He left with a good feeling, and he was astonished with the many histories of our community, while also being familiar with a lot of the persons featured at the museum,” Miss Dowe pointed out.
Prince Selassie, along with his wife, Princess Saba Kebede, and members and advisors of the Crown Council, arrived in Jamaica on October 13, as guests of the Government, to participate in Heritage Week activities and to observe the National Heroes Day celebrations, on Monday (October 17).
He also held meetings with members of the Rastafarian community, paid courtesy calls on the Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen; Deputy Prime Minister, Hon. Dr Horace Chang; President of the Senate, Senator the Hon. Thomas Tavares-Finson, and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Marisa Dalrymple-Philibert; visited Liberty Hall and was bestowed with the Key to the City of Montego Bay.