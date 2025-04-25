JTC Act Represents Decisive Step to Modernise Governance Framework of Teaching Profession – Senator Gayle

Government Senator, Kavan Gayle, said the Jamaica Teaching Council (JTC) Act, 2025, represents a decisive step towards modernising the governance framework of the teaching profession in Jamaica.

Making his contribution to the debate on the legislation in the Senate on April 25, Senator Gayle said the legislation acknowledges the realities of the country’s current education landscape, and introduces mechanisms to strengthen the standards, ensure accountability and uplift the profession.

“It is seeking to embrace the framework for registration, discipline and assessment of qualifications. The Bill affirms the responsibility first assigned to the Teaching Services Commission under Section 32 of the Education Act, which is to deal generally with registration, discipline and assessment of qualification of teachers. However, this legislation builds on expanding that mandate by providing a more structured and comprehensive system of professional oversight,” he said.

He noted, too, that the legislation establishes a standard of entry into the teaching profession.

“What it is seeking to do is to ensure that individuals seeking to teach in our classrooms, they are qualified, competent and fit for service. It provides for continuous assessment of qualifications,” Senator Gayle said.

He argued that the legislation does not only protect the integrity of the profession but it also safeguards the interests of students and the public at large.

“So, what we were contemplating in the process of establishing this legislation is not just about teachers but a heavy set of the dialogue was around how we protect the students,” the Senator said.

He pointed out that a cornerstone of the legislation is the formal establishment of the Jamaica Teaching Council as a statutory body.

“The Council will be charged with the responsibility to regulate the teaching profession, marking a significant institutional advancement, in my mind, in how we manage and support educators,” Senator Gayle said.

He explained that the JTC’s mandate includes maintaining a register of teachers and instructors and issuing or revoking licences based on defined professional standards.

“It also sets the criteria for certification and licensing by ensuring that educators meet the required academic and ethical standards. Part of the responsibility of the JTC is also monitoring and enforcing compliance, it’s not intended for a teacher operating in the profession to fall through the gap. The JTC also provides advice and recommendations on matters affecting teaching standards and professional development,” he said.

Senator Gayle noted that the legislation seeks to contribute to the overall improvement in the performance of teachers, instructors and other education personnel.

He added that it represents a progressive and comprehensive response to the needs of the Jamaican education system.

The JTC Act 2025, seeks to ensure that the individuals entrusted with shaping young minds are qualified, supported and held to the highest standards.

The objectives of the Bill are to establish the Jamaica Teaching Council as a statutory body; regulate entry, conduct, and professional development of teachers; maintain registers of teachers, role of instructors, and enforce standards of teacher competence and ethics; and promote teaching as a respected professional and accountable discipline aligned with Jamaica’s education transformation agenda.