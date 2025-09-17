JTB Targets Latin America To Accelerate Tourism Growth In 2025

The Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) has identified deepening the island’s expansion into emerging markets as a strategic priority for 2025, with Latin American countries highlighted as a key focus.

This, according to Tourism Director, Donovan White, who was speaking during a press conference at the JTB office in New Kingston on Monday (September 15) to launch the Jamaica Product Exchange (JAPEX) 2025.

Mr. White, in comparing Jamaica’s tourism market to other industries, explained that sustained growth cannot be achieved by relying solely on the existing customer base.

As such, the JTB is actively seeking to broaden the island’s engagement with developing economies – particularly in Latin America – to expand the overall size of the tourism market.

“For the greater part of the last three years, the JTB has institutionalised, as part of its strategy, the development of some emerging markets that we see as important to the sustainable growth of our tourism arrivals,” Mr. White said, citing among these Latin America.

“There are over 17 countries in Latin America that we actively position Jamaica. Those 17 markets in Latin America contribute something like over 600 million in terms of population,” he disclosed, adding that this population size is almost double that of the United States – a major source of tourist arrivals to Jamaica.

The Director also disclosed that the JTB is actively exploring opportunities in the Indian and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) markets.

Mr. White described JAPEX as an ideal platform for engaging with “some of the biggest, brightest, and most strategic businesses in tourism”. noting its importance in driving the level of growth envisioned for Jamaica’s tourism sector.

JAPEX is Jamaica’s premier tourism trade show, convening international buyers, businesses, local suppliers, and key stakeholders to explore strategies that strengthen the island’s position in the global tourism marketplace.

The event also showcases the diverse offerings of Brand Jamaica and fosters partnerships aimed at boosting visitor arrivals and driving economic growth.

This year’s renewal is slated for the Montego Bay Convention Centre from September 21 to 24 under the theme ‘JAPEX 2025: Ready, Set, Go!’.

Mr. White informed that other strategic businesses are also coming to Jamaica for JAPEX but will remain after the four-day event “to participate in destination immersions, site visits, and product inspections”.

These activities are designed to ensure that, upon departure, participants possess a comprehensive understanding of how they can conduct business with and within Jamaica

JAPEX is a collaborative event between the JTB and the Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association (JHTA).