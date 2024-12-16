JTB Recognises Staff at MBJ Airports Ltd.

Several staff members at MBJ Airports Ltd., operators of Sangster International Airport (SIA), in St. James, were recognised by the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB), during an appreciation breakfast, held at the airport on Sunday (December 15).

In his remarks, Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, lauded the airport workers, noting that their jobs were critical to the industry, as they are the first in the line of service for visitors to the island.

“The customer meets the product for the first time [here], so when they land on the tarmac and they step out and breathe and the air is fresh and nice, the service begins when they walk in and see wonderful smiles from the greeting parties, from the VIP groups or the Tourist Board team or whoever, when they see that smile, their moment begins, and their vacation starts with a bang,” he said.

“It is even better when they come inside to immigration and see wonderful, beautiful people like you with great smiles and wonderful, warm, accommodating expressions, they say, yes, we are in the right place,” Mr. Bartlett added.

For his part, Mayor of Montego Bay, Councillor Richard Vernon, credited the airport staff at the SIA for earning several international awards over the years.

“The airport represents connectivity in the physical space and that connectivity creates an experience for those who visit. You are responsible for putting together that experience upon entrance and upon exit. The experience generates reviews. You know what the reviews are saying? That SIA is the best and leading airport in the Caribbean, thanks to you,” he said.

“The reviews are saying that Montego Bay, Jamaica, is the best destination in the Caribbean, thanks to you. Therefore, with your effort, the resolution moving into 2025 must be that we are all going to work together. Whatever role you play as a stakeholder, you have to ensure that we enhance that experience outside the bounds of the airport, to create a better experience for not only our visitors, but for our locals.,” Councillor Vernon added.

Chief Executive Officer of MBJ Airports Ltd., Shane Monroe, said the members of staff are the “heartbeat” of the operations, the faces of Jamaica to the world and the reason for the airport’s success.

“You represent the very best of this industry. Our ground handlers, our airline partners, immigration, customs, Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) and the Ministry of Health and Wellness all work together to ensure that the passengers’ journey here is seamless, enjoyable, and memorable,” he said.

The JTB recognised staff members and support organisations with agency, special and Chairman’s awards.

Among the awardees was Special Service Agent at the airport, Ivyrine Melhado, who was given a special award for assisting a passenger who had a medical emergency at the airport earlier this year.

Also awarded were immigration and customs officers, as well as red cap porters and police officers based at the airport.

Members of staff also won hotel stays among other prizes, while participating in a raffle drawn during the event.