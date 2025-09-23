JTB Marketing Campaigns Building Jamaca’s Global Footprint

The Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) is building the destination’s global footprint through a dynamic marketing programme involving a mix of digital campaigns, cultural experiences, and world-class events.

“We transitioned our marketing efforts from traditional to highly digital over the last five years,” said Tourist Director, Donovan White.

“Visitjamaica.com is now fully integrated with major tour operator partners and has become a leading referral channel,” he noted.

He was addressing the Jamaica Product Exchange (JAPEX) 2025 at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in St. James on Monday (September 22).

The Director of Tourism highlighted the growing use of technology in visitor engagement, noting that the JTB’s AI chatbot has responded to more than 30,000 queries, giving potential visitors answers to almost any question about Jamaica.

He also pointed to the success of the 70 Days of Jamaica Love campaign.

“The page got almost two million views from that campaign. Almost 330,000 consumers were sent to the landing page or the booking page from queries,” he informed.

He said further that several key events continue to strengthen Jamaica’s appeal to visitors. “Carnival in Jamaica has grown more than 20-fold over the last five years. This year, we welcomed 8,500 visitors for carnival, a 15 per cent increase over 2024,” Mr. White informed.

He added that other major events, including the Jamaica Food and Drink Festival; Treasure Beach Food, Rum and Reggae Festival; Reggae Marathon; and Rebel Salute continue to showcase the island’s culture and creativity.

Mr. White underscored the role of recently appointed tourism ambassador, track and field icon, Usain Bolt.

“He is both the talent and voice for our latest ad campaign, bringing global recognition and passion for Jamaica,” he said.

JAPEX 2025, which runs from September 21–24, provides a platform for tourism stakeholders to explore opportunities in airlift, product development, and marketing strategies that will further strengthen Jamaica’s position as a premier global destination.