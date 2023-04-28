JTB Appoints New Deputy Director of Tourism for the Americas

The Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) has appointed Philip Rose to serve as its Deputy Director of Tourism (Acting) for the Americas, with responsibility for the United States (US), Caribbean and Latin America.

The appointment took effect on April 1, 2023.

Commenting on the appointment, Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, said that Mr. Rose has a long history working in tourism to promote brand Jamaica.

“Throughout the years, he has proven himself to be a visionary leader whose numerous successes have helped to elevate and maintain Jamaica’s status as one of the world’s top tourism destinations, particularly from North America. It was, therefore, a natural fit for him to step into this key role,” said Minister Bartlett.

For his part, Director of Tourism at the JTB, Donovan White, welcomed Mr. Rose to the new post, noting that he is a champion of Jamaica’s tourism, with outstanding qualifications and a well-established track record of excellence.

“The strategic direction, proficiency and foresight he provides have been invaluable to growing arrivals and we are fully confident that he will continue to be a driving force for tourism to Jamaica in his new position,” he said.

Prior to his appointment, Mr. Rose served as Regional Director for the JTB in the US, responsible for overseeing sales and marketing in the Northeast, the region that delivers the largest share of visitors to the island.

He has also held senior-level positions within the organisation, including Regional Director of Canada, during which time the country recorded its highest visitor arrivals to Jamaica.

Meanwhile, Mr. Rose, who was first recruited by the JTB more than 20 years ago, said it was an honour to accept the appointment.

“I have always been passionate about selling and marketing travel to Jamaica, as well as aligning strategies and tactics to meet objectives and targets, so I look forward to doing so in an expanded capacity with this promotion,” he said.

Mr. Rose succeeds Donnie Dawson, who has retired after serving the JTB for more than 40 years.