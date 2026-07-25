JTA/Sagicor Athletics Champs Aims To Make Special Needs Races A Permanent Fixture

Organisers of the Jamaica Teachers’ Association (JTA)/Sagicor National Athletics Championships are looking at making the participation of special needs students a permanent feature of the event.

This follows the successful inclusion of students with intellectual challenges in the 2026 staging of the championships held from June 26 to 27 at the National Stadium in Kingston.

“These students came from three schools… . We realised that it was a huge, huge impact and they really loved it. They really enjoyed it,” Chairman of the Sports Committee of the JTA, Winston Robinson, told JIS News.

He noted that the positive response has already generated interest from additional schools seeking to participate in next year’s championships, noting that the JTA is now exploring ways to make the initiative a permanent feature of the annual meet.

“We are currently evaluating and looking at how we can incorporate those athletes with special needs… having our students with special needs and having them playing a bigger part in this championship is one thing that we will definitely pay close attention to,” he added.

Speaking in a post-event assessment with JIS News, Mr. Robinson said that this year’s championships was a success.

He said that the key objectives were achieved, including increased participation, strong patron support and the successful inclusion of events for students with special needs.

Mr. Robinson said that all parishes were represented at the championships, with participation from preparatory schools.

He commended defending champions St. Catherine for successfully retaining their title, while acknowledging the strong performances of runners-up St. Andrew and third-place finishers Portland.

Mr. Robinson praised the efforts of St. Elizabeth and Westmoreland, which finished in the top 10, despite the challenges both parishes faced following Hurricane Melissa last October.

“For them to run, be present and compete is a plus, but for them to do that well… is huge for us,” he said, commending the parish coordinators and others who ensured the students were prepared for competition.

Meanwhile, Mr. Robinson described this year’s spectator turnout as one of the strongest in the history of the championships.

“Based on our eye test, we are safe to say that this might be one of the best years in terms of patrons’ turnout…; it was a huge success for us,” he said.

Looking ahead, Mr. Robinson said efforts are already under way to improve the championships.

“We can safely pat ourselves on the shoulder and say, ‘well done’. However, we’re not contented. We know that there are a few things that we would like to work on because this project, we want it to be the best on the island,” he tells JIS News.

The JTA/Sagicor National Athletics Championships Sagicor Foundation National Athletics Championships targets primary-level students, serving as a foundational development event for young athletes across Jamaica before they transition to high school.

It is aimed at youth development, unearthing grassroots talent, and fostering parish-level athletic competition.