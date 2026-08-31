JSRA Promoting Readiness for Primary School Through Early Intervention

The Jamaica School Readiness Assessment (JSRA) is a national assessment tool administered to children aged four to five to evaluate their readiness for primary school.

It serves as the first step in Jamaica’s early screening and referral pathway, identifying children who may be at risk of developmental delays and connecting them to additional support through the Ages and Stages Questionnaire Jamaica (ASQ-J).

The JSRA is distinguished by its emphasis on year-long classroom observations, with teachers carefully monitoring and documenting children’s progress across key developmental domains, including language, cognitive skills, motor abilities, and socio-emotional development.

This structured approach ensures that school readiness is assessed not through a single test, but through a comprehensive evaluation of how children demonstrate learning and development within their everyday classroom environment.

Speaking during a recent Jamaica Information Service (JIS) ‘Think Tank’, JSRA Coordinator at the Early Childhood Commission (ECC), Sophia Stewart, described the assessment tool as a comprehensive support system designed to help children thrive and reach their developmental milestones.

She urged parents to bear in mind that the JSRA does not measure children against a pass-or-fail standard.

Instead, the feedback provided indicates whether a child is on track, requires classroom monitoring, or needs referral to the ECC or its field officers for further assistance.

More than 26,000 children nationwide have been assessed so far this year, with 8,000 referred for further assessment under the ASQ-J.

Ms. Stewart pointed out that for children requiring additional support, an individual learning support plan is implemented.

The intervention plan begins at the start of the academic year and continues through the first term, allowing sufficient time for progress to be monitored and documented.

Parents receive regular updates and are encouraged to play an active role in supporting their child’s development in partnership with schools and the Commission.

Ms. Stewart underscored the importance of a collaborative approach to intervention, with family members and educators working hand in hand to support children with varying developmental needs and abilities.

The goal is to foster an inclusive environment where every child is valued and supported according to their unique needs.

The JSRA reflects Jamaica’s commitment to upholding children’s rights under the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child and advances Vision 2030 Jamaica National Goal 1, which seeks to empower Jamaicans to achieve their fullest potential.